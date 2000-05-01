KDBC-TV El Paso, Texas

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Pappas Telecasting Cos., Visalia, Calif. (Harry J. Pappas, president/owner); owns/is buying 17 other TVs, including KSWT(TV) Yuma, Ariz. (see item, below); owns one AM and one FM

Seller: KDBC-TV LP, Columbus, Miss. (Frank Imes, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 4, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 1,563 ft.

Affiliation: CBS

Broker: Communications Equity Associates

KSPX(TV) Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif.

Price: $17.725 million

Buyer: Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner); owns/is buying 55 other TVs; owns one AM and one FM

Seller: Ponce-Nicasio Broadcasting L.P., Sacramento (Ron V. Briggs, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 29, 5,000 kW visual, 500 kW aural, ant. 1,296 ft.

Affiliation: Pax TV

KYPX(TV) Little Rock/Pine Bluff, Ark.

Price: $7.5 million

Buyer: Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying eight other TVs, four AMs and four FMs

Seller: Paxson Communications; is buying KSPX(TV) Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif. (see preceding item)

Facilities: Ch. 42, 5,000 kW visual, ant. 512 ft.

Affiliation: Pax TV

WWTI(TV) Watertown, N.Y.

Price: $6 million

Buyer: Ackerley Group Inc., Seattle (Barry A. Ackerley, chairman); owns/is buying 14 other TVs, two AMs and two FMs

Seller: Smith Television of Watertown L.P., Watertown (Smith Broadcasting Group Inc., 61% owner [Robert N. Smith, principal]). Smith Broadcasting owns five TVs and one AM. Robert Smith owns/has interest in 15 TVs

Facilities: Ch. 50, 1,000 kW visual, 100 kW aural, ant. 1,268 ft.

Affiliation: ABC/Fox

KSWT(TV) Yuma, Ariz.

Price: $5.375 million

Buyer: Pappas Telecasting; is buying KDBC-TV El Paso, Texas (see first item)

Seller: Eclipse Media, Tucson, Ariz. (Michele Dyer, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 13, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 1,700 ft.

Affiliation: CBS

Broker: Kalil & Co.