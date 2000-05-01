TVS
KDBC-TV El Paso, Texas
Price: $30 million
Buyer: Pappas Telecasting Cos., Visalia, Calif. (Harry J. Pappas, president/owner); owns/is buying 17 other TVs, including KSWT(TV) Yuma, Ariz. (see item, below); owns one AM and one FM
Seller: KDBC-TV LP, Columbus, Miss. (Frank Imes, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 4, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 1,563 ft.
Affiliation: CBS
Broker: Communications Equity Associates
KSPX(TV) Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif.
Price: $17.725 million
Buyer: Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner); owns/is buying 55 other TVs; owns one AM and one FM
Seller: Ponce-Nicasio Broadcasting L.P., Sacramento (Ron V. Briggs, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 29, 5,000 kW visual, 500 kW aural, ant. 1,296 ft.
Affiliation: Pax TV
KYPX(TV) Little Rock/Pine Bluff, Ark.
Price: $7.5 million
Buyer: Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying eight other TVs, four AMs and four FMs
Seller: Paxson Communications; is buying KSPX(TV) Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif. (see preceding item)
Facilities: Ch. 42, 5,000 kW visual, ant. 512 ft.
Affiliation: Pax TV
WWTI(TV) Watertown, N.Y.
Price: $6 million
Buyer: Ackerley Group Inc., Seattle (Barry A. Ackerley, chairman); owns/is buying 14 other TVs, two AMs and two FMs
Seller: Smith Television of Watertown L.P., Watertown (Smith Broadcasting Group Inc., 61% owner [Robert N. Smith, principal]). Smith Broadcasting owns five TVs and one AM. Robert Smith owns/has interest in 15 TVs
Facilities: Ch. 50, 1,000 kW visual, 100 kW aural, ant. 1,268 ft.
Affiliation: ABC/Fox
KSWT(TV) Yuma, Ariz.
Price: $5.375 million
Buyer: Pappas Telecasting; is buying KDBC-TV El Paso, Texas (see first item)
Seller: Eclipse Media, Tucson, Ariz. (Michele Dyer, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 13, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 1,700 ft.
Affiliation: CBS
Broker: Kalil & Co.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.