KOTV(TV) Tulsa, Okla.



Price:

$82 million



Buyer:

Griffin Licensing LLC, Las Vegas (David F. Griffin, 65.2% member); owns KWTV(TV ) Oklahoma City; has interest in KPOM-TV Fort Smith and KFAA(TV) Rogers/Fort Smith, Ark.



Seller:

Belo Corp., Dallas (Robert W. Decherd, president); owns/manages 21 TVs. Note: Belo acquired KOTV in 1983 for $41 million



Facilities

: Ch. 6, 100 kW visual, 50 kW aural, ant. 1,885 ft.



Affiliation:

CBS

WNEQ-TV Buffalo, N.Y.



Price:

$26.2 million



Buyer:

LIN Television Corp., Providence, R.I. (Gary R. Chapman, president; Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc., about 70% nonvoting owner); owns/is buying 19 other TVs, including WIVB-TV Buffalo. Note: If FCC approval to convert WNEQ-TV 's license from public to commercial is rejected by Federal Court of Appeals, seller will substitute WNED-TV Buffalo and LIN will pay additional $5 million.



Seller:

Western New York Public Broadcasting Association, Buffalo (David K. Boswell, president; Richard Daly Sr., vice president, broadcasting); owns WNED-TV , WNED-AM-FM Buffalo and WNJA(FM ) Jamestown/Buffalo, N.Y. Note: WNEQ-TV has been up for sale since May 1998; deal agreed to in August'98 to sell it to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for $33 million died in November 1999.



Facilities:

Ch. 23, 955 kW visual, 95.5 kW aural, ant. 1,030 ft.



Affiliation:

PBS (to be independent; call letters to change)



Broker:

Blackburn & Co. Inc. (seller)