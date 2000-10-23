TVs
KZJL(TV) Houston
Price:
$57 million (seller retains half of station's ch. 59-69 rights)
Buyer:
Liberman Broadcasting Inc., Los Angeles (Jose Liberman, president); owns two other TVs, three FMs and two AMs
Seller:
Shop at Home Inc., Nashville (Kent E. Lillie, president); owns four TVs; is selling WSAH-TV Bridgeport, Conn./New York (Changing Hands, Oct. 2). Note: SAH bought kzjl in 1996 for $8 million
Facilities:
Ch. 61, 2,740 kW visual, 274 kW aural, ant. 1,810 ft.
Affiliation:
Shop at Home
Broker:
Media Venture Partners (seller)
WBSG-TV Brunswick, Ga./Jacksonville, Fla.
Price:
$3.07 million (certain station equipment excluded)
Buyer:
Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner; Jon Jay Hoker, president, TV group); owns/is buying 67 other TVs
Seller:
WBSG-TV LP c/o Coastal Com Inc., St. Simons Island, Ga. (L.G. Wright, principal). Note: Right to buy station was sold to Paxson by Allbritton Communica-tions Co., which owns eight TVs, including WJXX(TV) Orange Park/ Jacksonville, Fla.
Facilities:
Ch. 21, 5,000 kW visual, ant. 1,371 ft.
Affiliation
: ABC
