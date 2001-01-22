KXLT-TV Rochester, Minn., WXOW-TV La Crosse/Eau Claire, WQOW-TV Eau Claire/La Crosse, WKOW-TV-DT Madison, WAOW-TV Wausau and WYOW(TV) Eagle River/Wausau, all Wis., KDAL-AM-FM and KTCO(FM) Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and KXTP(AM) and WDSM(AM)-KRBR(FM) Superior/Duluth

Estimated price:

$150 million-$200 million (for stock)

Buyer:

Northern Communications Acquisition Corp., Madision (Roger Ohlrich, principal); no other broadcast interests. Notes: Deal includes two video post-production facilities in Madison; Northern will immediately resell Wisconsin stations to Quincy Newspapers for an undisclosed price in a deal brokered by Kalil & Co. Inc.

Seller:

Shockley Communications Corp., Madison (Terry and Sandy Shockley, co-founders); no other broadcast interests. Note: Northern will resell KXLT-TV to Shockley family.

Facilities:

KXLT-TV : Ch. 47, 107.2 kW visual, 10.72 kW aural, ant. 340 ft.; WYOW : Ch. 34, 2,000 kW visual, ant. 1,092 ft.; WQOW-TV : Ch. 18, 407 kW visual; WXOW-TV : Ch. 19, 631 kW visual, 63 kW aural, ant. 1,137 ft.; WKOW-TV : Ch. 27, 1,000 kW visual, 100 kW aural, ant. 1,250 ft.; WAOW-TV : Ch. 9, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 1,210 ft.; KDAL(AM): 610 kHz, 5 kW; KDAL-FM : 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 830 ft.; KTCO : 98.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 600 ft.; KXTP: 970 kHz, 1 kW day, 27 w night ; WDSM: 719 kHz, 10 kW day, 5 kW night ; KRBR: 102. 5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Affiliations:

KXLT : Fox; Wisconsin TVs: all ABC

Formats: KDAL(AM): div, news/talk; KDAL-FM : AC, gold; KTCO : country hits; KXTP : Radio Disney; WDSM : sports, sports/talk; KRBR: CHR