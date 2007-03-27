TVN Launches Caught On Demand

Video on Demand (VOD) specialists TVN announced the launch of its seventh VOD channel, Caught On Demand, at the Museum of Television & Radio on Tuesday, March 27.

Caught On Demand features hosted short segments of real life criminals caught on cameras ranging from surveillance and police cruiser cameras to mobile phones. Content is organized into three to six segment programs like "Unbelievable Chases," "Amazing Crashes," "Dumbest Criminals," and "Crash/Slash."

Caught On Demand joins TVN's six other VOD channels which include Ambient.TV, a channel devoted to original "motion paintings," and The Karaoke Channel which, with 16 million homes in almost 18 months, is the "fastest growing VOD channel" according to TVN COO Douglas Sylvester.

Besides its seven VOD channels TVN also uses its asset management system to assist cable, satellite and telco affiliates manage their VOD content.