TVGN Names Schwartz President of Entertainment and Media

Brad Schwartz has been named president of entertainment and media for TVGN. This is the first executive appointment under the new CBS Corp. Lionsgate partnership.

Schwartz will oversee programming, scheduling, marketing and creative operations, reporting to TVGN's Board of Directors.

"Brad is a gifted and astute young programming executive with a hip sensibility who knows how to create exciting branded content for an emerging channel," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "He has his finger on the pulse of pop culture and is ideally qualified to help TVGN fulfill its promise as a premiere destination for celebrating the world of entertainment."

Most recently, Schwartz served as senior VP of programming and operations for Fuse at MSG Media. He was also previously director of global marketing partnerships at MTV.

In the same announcement, TVGN also said that interim president Dennis Miller has been named president of operations. He will continue to manage affiliate sales, finance and operational strategy.