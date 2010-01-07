TVB's ePort Deals Near $600 Million

Two years after it launched, the Television Bureau of Advertising's

electronic transaction portal ePort closed 2009 with over $584 million in sales

volume, aided by a robust fourth quarter. A key aspect of former TVB President

Chris Rohrs' tenure at the trade association, ePort is described by the TVB as

"an electronic bridge over which any trading partner (buyer, station, rep) can

send any transaction (e.g., order, makegood) and from which any trading partner

can receive any transaction, whether national or local."

New TVB President Steve Lanzano called the half-billion dollar threshold a

significant hurdle. "This is an important milestone

on the way to our goal of making local broadcast television the medium that is

easiest to buy and steward," he said. "We are looking for big growth in

the year ahead."Over 127,000 orders have been sent by 150 agencies/advertisers

via ePort to over 1,000 TV stations and all of the national rep firms since it

launched. ePort is funded by local broadcasters.

Total ePort volume was 24% higher in the fourth quarter of last year than

the third quarter.