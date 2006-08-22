TVB: Wired Cable Penetration Falling

The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) continuing its crusade aimed at a rival medium, points out that wired cable penetration of U.S. households reached a 15-year low of 62.8% in July. That’s according to a TVB analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

The TVB, which is supported by over-the-air TV stations, said the number has dropped because of the rising presence of so-called “alternative delivery systems” – principally satellite television – which now reach 23.3% of U.S. homes.

The top U.S. market for ADS penetration, according to Nielsen figures, is Albuquerque, N.M., where Comcast Spotlight sells local cable advertising. There, Nielsen estimates 37.5% of TV households subscribe to satellite TV or another multichannel delivery service other than wired cable.

“Advertisers who buy cable locally need to know that local wired cable systems’ ability to deliver commercials continues to erode,” said TVB SVP, Research Susan Cuccinello in a prepared statement. Cable advertising advocates have pointed out that rising ratings for many ad-supported cable channels mean more viewers are tuning to shows via wired cable delivery, even as competitive distribution systems grow.