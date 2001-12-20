TVB research guru retiring

Harold Simpson, vice president of research and development for the Television

Bureau of Advertising, is retiring in February after 41 years with the TVB.

'He is regarded as the guru of broadcast research by his colleagues in the

industry and the press alike,' TVB president Chris Rohrs said. 'The stack of

press clips containing a quote from Harold over the years would fill the

Rockefeller Center skating rink.'

Simpson, who has held his current post since January 1990, joined the TVB in

1960 as a research analyst.