TVB research guru retiring
Harold Simpson, vice president of research and development for the Television
Bureau of Advertising, is retiring in February after 41 years with the TVB.
'He is regarded as the guru of broadcast research by his colleagues in the
industry and the press alike,' TVB president Chris Rohrs said. 'The stack of
press clips containing a quote from Harold over the years would fill the
Rockefeller Center skating rink.'
Simpson, who has held his current post since January 1990, joined the TVB in
1960 as a research analyst.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.