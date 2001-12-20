Trending

TVB research guru retiring

By

Harold Simpson, vice president of research and development for the Television
Bureau of Advertising, is retiring in February after 41 years with the TVB.

'He is regarded as the guru of broadcast research by his colleagues in the
industry and the press alike,' TVB president Chris Rohrs said. 'The stack of
press clips containing a quote from Harold over the years would fill the
Rockefeller Center skating rink.'

Simpson, who has held his current post since January 1990, joined the TVB in
1960 as a research analyst.