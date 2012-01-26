TV5MONDE Launches Kids' Channel on Dish

TV5MONDE has reached an agreement with Dish Network to launch America's first French-language channel devoted solely to children's programming. The Tivi5MONDE channel was added to Dish's line-up Thursday, Jan. 26, as part of Dish's $19.99 a month French bouquet, which already includes TV5MONDE USA.

"DISH leads the pay-TV industry with more than 200 ethnic channels in 29 languages," said Chris Kuelling, Dish Network's vice president of international programming, in a statement. "We consistently look for opportunities to expand our extensive collection of international options, and we are pleased to add Tivi5MONDE for Dish customers interested in French programming."

The Tivi5MONDE channel will offer French-language animation, education and dramatic series targeting tweens and young teens. Over the last fifteen years, France has emerged as a major exporter of high quality animation.

Overall, the new channel is being programmed to target children and youth audiences aged 4-14.

"We are very pleased to launch this new channel with our long-time partners at Dish Network and to expand the TV5MONDE brand in the U.S.," remarked Marie-Christine Saragosse, general manager of TV5MONDE, which reaches more than 220 million households in 200 countries worldwide, in a statement. "We anticipate Tivi5MONDE driving interest among young American Francophones and Francophiles while further promoting French-culture and language in the States."