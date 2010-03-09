TV5Monde And COX New Orleans To Launch VOD Channel

TV5Monde announced March 9th that its first U.S. VOD channel

will debut on March 10 on the COX New

Orleans cable system, Channel 1635. TV5Monde is an

all-French cable channel, making New

Orleans, with a sizeable French-speaking population, a

natural choice.

The new VOD channel is set to incorporate documentaries,

cooking, and travel shows into their programming, as well as a programs

featuring French-culture in Louisiana.

Viewers can learn about all aspects of the culture in series such as Gumb-Oh! LÃ ! LÃ ! and Destinations GoÃ»ts. The New Orleans Jazz

& Heritage Festival will be the inaugurating event for the channel. Both

programming and event coverage will be subtitled in English.

Colleen Levy, Vice President of Marketing of Cox Louisiana said,

"We are very proud to see our partnership with TV5Monde expanding once again

and to add a vibrant new addition to our VOD offerings that not only entertains

and educates, but also celebrates the deep roots French culture has across our

system."