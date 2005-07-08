TV10's Gets Down To BusinessWeek

TV10's, which specializes in selling 10-second closed-captioning and fee spots ("additional consideration provided by"), may have to change its name to TV30's.

The company, whose principal client is NBC Universal's syndicated programming (Fear Factor, for one), has added BusinessWeek's syndicated half-hour weekly TV program, BusinessWeek Television, to its roster, but it will sell traditional 30-second spots as well as the 10's it has made its name on.

The company will also work to integrate ad opportunities in BusinessWeek's print, TV, and online properties.

Company President John Moczulski, formerly with Sony predecessor Columbia TriStar, sees a growing market for short-form spots that can evade Tivo-zapping and provide more recall bang for the buck.