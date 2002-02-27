TV writers file age-discrimination suit
More than 150 TV writers have teamed up to file an age-discrimination suit
against top Hollywood talent agencies and broadcast networks including NBC and
CBS.
The suit, filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, claimed that screenwriters
over the age of 40 are not given work at the top studios and networks.
The writers claimed that 23 companies -- ranging from talent agency ICM to
The Walt Disney Co.-owned TV studio Touchstone Television -- stopped giving them
work once they turned 40 and replaced them with younger, less-qualified
writers.
