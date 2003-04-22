TV writer Caulfield dies

Thomas Caulfield, a veteran TV writer, died of complications from a heart

attack April 11 at Brotman Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He began as a staff writer for Universal Television on such shows as Thriller

(1960-1962) and Tales of Wells Fargo (1957-1962), both on NBC.

He also wrote and produced documentaries for radio and, later, TV, where they

continue to run on such cable networks as A&E Network and The History Channel.

More recently he was senior executive copy editor for

online entertainment news service WireImage (www.wireimage.com

), cofounded by his son, Michael.

He is survived by two sons and a

daughter.