TV Without the Todd for FX

One very important piece of FX’s upcoming reality show, Todd TV, was missing from the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday: star Todd Santos. FX and show producer Endemol USA opted not to bring Santos before critics.

FX president Peter Liguori tried to explain Santos’ absence, "Todd is not a personality, he is a regular guy. If we put Todd on stage we only think it would add to his frenzy." But some peeved critics, who like to question show’s stars, stormed out of the presentation.

On Todd TV, 30-year-old slacker Santos will let viewers make key decisions on his future, like if he should take a job, and pick between roommates and girls. It is FX’s latest attempt at non-scripted programming, an area where it hasn’t had as much success as with scripted drama. The reality show kicks off Jan. 21.

The network also previewed its upcoming original movie Redemption: The Stan "Tookie" Williams Story, which stars Jamie Foxx as Williams, a former L.A. gang leader sentenced to death row who tries reach out to inner-city youth by writing children’s books while behind bars. The movie debuts April 4.

FX’s hit cop drama The Shield returns for season three March 9 and Golden Globe nominated Nip/Tuck is back for its sophomore season June 22.