TV Weatherman Sacked for King Slur

KTNV-TV Las Vegas weatherman Rob Blair was fired after letting slip a racial slur aimed at the late Martin Luther King Jr.

During his Saturday morning weather report, Blair was giving a forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, said: "For tomorrow, 60 degrees, Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Day, gonna see some temperatures in the mid-60s."

Blair apologized in subsequent newscasts, but the damage had been done. He was "no longer employed" by Sunday, according to a Journal Broadcast corporate spokesman.

Station VP/GM Jim Prather personally apologized, saying in a statement:

"Weekend weathercaster Rob Blair is no longer employed at KTNV-TV.

"Saturday morning, during a regularly scheduled weather report, Blair stumbled while attempting to provide a forecast for Martin Luther King Junior Day and uttered a phrase that viewers found offensive.

"Subsequently, Mr. Blair appeared on the 8:00am, 6:00pm and 11:00pm Saturday newscasts to offer his personal apology.

"This kind of incident is not acceptable under any circumstances. I am truly sorry that this event occurred."