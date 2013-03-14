TV Watch Launches #SafeTV Campaign

The TV programmer-backed TV Watch has created a new #SafeTV

campaign consisting of an infographic and Pinterest page educating parents and

others about the TV ratings system.

The graphic, which can be embedded on websites, explains

that a TV-Y7-FV fantasy violence rating indicates a show is appropriate to

children age seven and older due to fantasy violence.

The graphic will also be printed up as a poster and offered

to churches and schools. The Pinterest page will include infographics and other

boards.

TV Watch was formed in the mid-2000s in response to a push

in Congress to boost indecency enforcement post-Janet Jackson's Super Bowl

reveal. Its goal is to promote parental control over increased government

relation.

Many of the same members of TV Watch also teamed last month

on aparental control education effort.

Those efforts come in the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings

and increased pressure from Washington for strategies to combat gun violence.