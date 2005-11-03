TV Watch: FCC Satire Too Close For Comfort

As it has been saying it will in promos for the past month or so, Fox's Family Guy will take wicked aim at the FCC indecency crackdown in this week's episode.

That is just fine with TV Watch, the network-backed lobby pushing parental responsibility, including using the TV ratings/V-chip, over content regulation.

"This week's episode of Family Guy is satire," said TV Watch Executive Director Jim Dyke, "but the government's ever-increasing reach into our living rooms is anything but funny. Even more ridiculous than Stewie's antics is a system in which a single zealot can spark a government investigation and change TV for everyone.”

In the episode, Peter's favorite show has been chilled by the FCC. A shaken Peter is stirred to action, creating his own TV private station, PTV, that still gets the government treatment.

Fox has been promoting the episode since the beginning of the baseball playoffs to lure viewers to its Sunday-night animated lineup, including the Simpsons Halloween episode.