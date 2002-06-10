TV vet Vinciquerra gets Fox Nets
Fox is putting a veteran TV-station executive in charge of its cable
networks, tapping Tony Vinciquerra as president and CEO of Fox Networks
Group.
The company should announce the deal this week.
Vinciquerra is currently president of Fox Television Network, overseeing the
operations side of Fox's broadcast network. His new title will add to that Fox's
cable networks, including FX, the National Geographic Channel partnership, the
various Fox Sports regional networks and Fox Movie Channel.
The cable properties had been run by Jeff Shell, who moved over to Gemstar-TV
Guide International Inc. in April.
Vinciquerra joined Fox in January, leaving his post of chief operating
officer of Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.
Previously, he was executive vice president of CBS stations and general
manager of KYW-TV Philadelphia and WBZ-TV Boston.
