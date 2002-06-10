TV vet Vinciquerra gets Fox Nets

Fox is putting a veteran TV-station executive in charge of its cable

networks, tapping Tony Vinciquerra as president and CEO of Fox Networks

Group.

The company should announce the deal this week.

Vinciquerra is currently president of Fox Television Network, overseeing the

operations side of Fox's broadcast network. His new title will add to that Fox's

cable networks, including FX, the National Geographic Channel partnership, the

various Fox Sports regional networks and Fox Movie Channel.

The cable properties had been run by Jeff Shell, who moved over to Gemstar-TV

Guide International Inc. in April.

Vinciquerra joined Fox in January, leaving his post of chief operating

officer of Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.

Previously, he was executive vice president of CBS stations and general

manager of KYW-TV Philadelphia and WBZ-TV Boston.