TV vet dies at 100
The stress of a life in television may not appear to lend itself to
longevity, but pioneer Michigan broadcaster Harold Gross was 100 when he died in
his sleep.
Already a 20-year radio veteran, Gross launched WJIM-TV -- named for his son
-- in 1949. In later years, Gross would note that television at the time was
rare in markets the size of Lansing, Mich.
The station is now WLNS and owned by Young Broadcasting Inc., but it still operates
out of the facility Grove moved into in 1949.
The station brought nearly $50 million when Gross sold it in 1983.
