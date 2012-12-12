TV Shows Absent from Redbox/Verizon's Netflix Rival at Launch

Verizon Communications and Coinstar's Redbox expect to debut

a movies-only Internet streaming service later this month -- priced starting at

$8, the same as Netflix -- but initially the Redbox Instant by Verizon will

lack any TV show content and far fewer movies than Netflix.

The unlimited streaming-video plan will include about 5,500

movies from Warner Bros. and Epix -- the premium cable network owned by

Paramount Pictures, MGM and Lionsgate -- plus four nights of DVD rentals

available at Redbox's 36,000-plus kiosks nationwide for $8 per month. For

Blu-ray Disc rentals, the service is $9 per month.

When Verizon and Coinstar announced

the JV in February, they said the service would provide TV shows, as well

as movies, available on multiple devices. Netflix claims to offer more than

100,000 titles, including a broad selection of television series.

