TV Shows Absent from Redbox/Verizon's Netflix Rival at Launch
Verizon Communications and Coinstar's Redbox expect to debut
a movies-only Internet streaming service later this month -- priced starting at
$8, the same as Netflix -- but initially the Redbox Instant by Verizon will
lack any TV show content and far fewer movies than Netflix.
The unlimited streaming-video plan will include about 5,500
movies from Warner Bros. and Epix -- the premium cable network owned by
Paramount Pictures, MGM and Lionsgate -- plus four nights of DVD rentals
available at Redbox's 36,000-plus kiosks nationwide for $8 per month. For
Blu-ray Disc rentals, the service is $9 per month.
When Verizon and Coinstar announced
the JV in February, they said the service would provide TV shows, as well
as movies, available on multiple devices. Netflix claims to offer more than
100,000 titles, including a broad selection of television series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.