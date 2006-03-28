TV Producer Curtis Dead at 78

TV producer and director Dan Curtis died of a brain tumor Monday at the age of 78, the AP reports.

Curtis was best-known for bringing the ABC miniseries The Winds of War (1983) and War and Remembrance (1988-89) to the small screen. He also created the soap opera Dark Shadows, which ran on ABC from 1966-71.

Curtis’ first TV creation was ABC’s Challenge Golf in 1962.

Curtis’ most recent producing credits were CBS TV movie Saving Milly and the Showtime production Our Fathers, which explored sex abuse in the Catholic Church. Both played in 2005.

Curtis is survived by two daughters. His wife died of heart failure March 7.