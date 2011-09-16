TV Premieres: Week of Sept. 19, 2011

Below is a list of broadcast network premieres for the week of Sept. 19, 2011.

* New show

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

8 p.m. How I Met Your Mother (CBS)

8 p.m. The Sing-Off (NBC)

9 p.m. Two and a Half Men (CBS)

9:30 p.m. 2 Broke Girls (CBS) *

10 p.m. Castle (ABC)

10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

10 p.m. The Playboy Club (NBC) *

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)

8 p.m. Glee (Fox)

8 p.m. The Biggest Loser (NBC)

9 p.m. NCIS: LA (CBS)

9 p.m. New Girl (Fox) *

9:30 p.m. Raising Hope (Fox)

10 p.m. Body of Proof (ABC)

10 p.m. Unforgettable (CBS) *

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. The Middle (ABC)

8 p.m. The X Factor (Fox) *

9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)

9 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)

9 p.m. Harry's Law (NBC)

10 p.m Revenge (ABC)

10 p.m. CSI (CBS)

10 p.m. Law & Order (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. Charlie's Angels (ABC) *

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8 p.m. Community (NBC)

8:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation (NBC)

9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

9 p.m. Person of Interest (CBS) *

9 p.m. The Office (NBC)

9:30 p.m. Whitney (NBC) *

10 p.m. The Mentalist (CBS)

10 p.m. Prime Suspect (NBC) *



Friday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. A Gifted Man (CBS) *

8 p.m. Nikita (CW)

8 p.m. Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)

9 p.m. CSI: NY (CBS)

9 p.m. Supernatural (CW)

9 p.m. Fringe (Fox)

9 p.m. Dateline NBC (NBC)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 p.m. 48 Hours Mystery (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)

8 p.m. The Amazing Race (CBS)

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. The Cleveland Show (Fox)

9 p.m. Desperate Housewives (ABC)

9 p.m. The Good Wife (CBS)

9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

9:30 p.m. American Dad (Fox)

10 p.m. Pan Am (ABC) *

10 p.m. CSI: Miami (CBS)