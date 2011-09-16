TV Premieres: Week of Sept. 19, 2011
Below is a list of broadcast network premieres for the week of Sept. 19, 2011.
* New show
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
8 p.m. How I Met Your Mother (CBS)
8 p.m. The Sing-Off (NBC)
9 p.m. Two and a Half Men (CBS)
9:30 p.m. 2 Broke Girls (CBS) *
10 p.m. Castle (ABC)
10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
10 p.m. The Playboy Club (NBC) *
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)
8 p.m. Glee (Fox)
8 p.m. The Biggest Loser (NBC)
9 p.m. NCIS: LA (CBS)
9 p.m. New Girl (Fox) *
9:30 p.m. Raising Hope (Fox)
10 p.m. Body of Proof (ABC)
10 p.m. Unforgettable (CBS) *
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. The Middle (ABC)
8 p.m. The X Factor (Fox) *
9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)
9 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)
9 p.m. Harry's Law (NBC)
10 p.m Revenge (ABC)
10 p.m. CSI (CBS)
10 p.m. Law & Order (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m. Charlie's Angels (ABC) *
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8 p.m. Community (NBC)
8:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation (NBC)
9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
9 p.m. Person of Interest (CBS) *
9 p.m. The Office (NBC)
9:30 p.m. Whitney (NBC) *
10 p.m. The Mentalist (CBS)
10 p.m. Prime Suspect (NBC) *
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m. A Gifted Man (CBS) *
8 p.m. Nikita (CW)
8 p.m. Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)
9 p.m. CSI: NY (CBS)
9 p.m. Supernatural (CW)
9 p.m. Fringe (Fox)
9 p.m. Dateline NBC (NBC)
10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 p.m. 48 Hours Mystery (CBS)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
8 p.m. The Amazing Race (CBS)
8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m. The Cleveland Show (Fox)
9 p.m. Desperate Housewives (ABC)
9 p.m. The Good Wife (CBS)
9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)
9:30 p.m. American Dad (Fox)
10 p.m. Pan Am (ABC) *
10 p.m. CSI: Miami (CBS)
