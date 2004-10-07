TV One Unveils New Shows

Cooking, makeovers and interior decorating will all be the subjects of three new shows on new African-American network TV One.

The network, which launched in January, rolled out its fall schedule yesterday with a focus on lifestyle shows about African American culture and trends.

Turn Up the Heat with G Garvin, a cooking show featuring LA-based restaurateur Gerry Garvin, will air on Wednesdays starting Oct. 20. Garvin, formerly the executive chef at the Ritz Carlton, will whip up traditional African American recipes along with mainstream fare.

Makeover Manor, the first billed as the first makeover show for African Americans, starts Oct. 19. The 28-episode series whisks away unsuspecting subjects for a day of pampering at a mansion.

In November, the network will debut Living With Soul, about historical African-American sites around the country, as well as begin airing new episodes of Living It Up With Patti LaBelle, featuring the diva’s take on food, travel, fashion, music and health.

Balancing out the original fare are newly acquired off-net series including Twentieth Television drama Boston Public, Warner Brother’ comedy Martin and NBC Universal’s reality show, Starting Over.

TV One launched in January 2004 and is currently in about five million homes.