TV One to Explore the Evolution of Music in ‘Decades’ Documentary Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Four-part ‘Unsung’ special to examine music from the 1970s through the 2000s
TV One will look at the evolution of music and social consciousness of the 1970s through the 2000s as part of a four-part series debuting February 27.
The series, Unsung Presents: The Decades, tells the chronological story of music, from Motown and disco in the 1970s and 1980s to the revolutionary sound and style of hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s, said the network. Decades will also look at the role music played in influencing social and cultural events such as the Vietnam War, the crack cocaine & AIDS epidemic, and police brutality in American society.
Artists featured in the documentary include Edwin Starr, The Floaters, Brick, Carl Carlton, Dazz Band, Teddy Riley, Public Enemy, Digital Underground and Tweet, said the network.
TV One will air the first two episodes of Decades on February 27, with episode three debuting April 17 and episode four premiering April 24. ■
