TV One Sets Virtual Town Hall Series

TV One will develop a three-part town hall series targeted to Black women voters leading up to election day.

CNN personality Karen Finney will host TV One's three-part Town Hall series (Image credit: TV One )

The series, Represent The Vote: Our Voice, Our Future, will be hosted by CNN commentator Karen Finney and will look to tackle various social, economic and political issues impacting Black women voters across the country, according to network officials. The first episode, The Issues: What's at Stake for Black Women and Our Families During This Election, will debut Oct. 22, according to the network.

The second episode, The Intersection of Race and Gender in Politics and the Power of the Black Female Vote, debuts Oct. 29, while the third and final episode -- Post-Election: Where Do We Go From Here?, premieres Nov. 13.

"The current social and political climate demands we support efforts to mobilize the Black vote, especially the power of the black female electorate. It is vital that we utilize our television networks and digital platforms to inform our audience about key ballot issues impacting our community, the core positions and views held by our nation's leaders and by those seeking to hold elected offices up and down the ballot, and the ability for voters to hold elected official accountable for promises made during this critical election," said Michelle Rice, general manager of TV One and CLEO TV in a statement. "The accomplished leaders and social activists participating in the three town hall panels will undoubtedly help viewers be a part of the conversation, be more informed citizens on the key issues in this election cycle and most importantly, to inspire everyone to take the most important action - VOTE!"