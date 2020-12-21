TV One Sets 'Music & The Movement' Documentary

TV One Monday said it will launch a new documentary in January that will highlight memorable songs associated with the movement for justice and equality.

The two-part documentary, Unsung Presents: Music & Movement, will debut on Jan. 18 and will showcase artists and songs throughout the years that have provided the soundtrack to pivotal movements for Black Americans, both during a tumultuous past and a troubling present period, said network officials.

Performers set to appear in the documentary include Erica Campbell, Big Gipp, Raheem DeVaughn and Rev. Al Sharpton, said the network.

“Music is the heart and soul of Black culture – giving life to our experiences, voice to our stories and growing power out of our pain,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc. “Every melody, lyric and rhythm artfully depicts the layers of Black diversity, scope of black creativity, and depths of the complexity of our people. TV One’s Music & the Movement special pays homage to the music and music makers whose talents created a soundtrack of Black music during moments of political and social unrest throughout our history. It is another opportunity for us to spotlight Black content.”