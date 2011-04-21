TV One Sees 40% Increase in Ad Sales

TV

One has reported that the network experienced a 40% increase in ad

sales for the first quarter of 2011, just as Comcast is moving in to

take a larger stake in the network, reports MediaPost.

The

network, which targets an audience slightly older than BET, also said

it signed 50 new advertisers last year and - according to SNL Kagan -

saw ad revenue increase by 17% to $51.9 million. To further its growth,

the network premiered its first original scripted series, Love That Girl, executive produced by Martin Lawrence. TV One is developing additional original programming.

TV

One has also set up a west coast office based in Los Angeles and will

be run by former Screenvision exec Seeta Zieger. The network is

currently reorganzing its ownership structure, with Comcast set to take a

49% stake, with Radio One owning the other 51%.