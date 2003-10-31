TV One Gets Angels , Roof

TV One -- a soon-to-launch cable network for African-American adults -- has picked up two off-net dramas, City of Angels

and Under One Roof

, from King World Television.

The network -- which is backed by heavyweights Comcast Corp. and minority-owned radio group Radio One Inc. -- is slated to launch in January.

The channel will get 24 episodes of City of Angels

and six episodes of Under One Roof

. Both shows aired at one time on CBS.

TV One is interested in acquiring off-nets and, if they work, possibly making more shows, like Sci Fi Channel has done with Showtime’s Stargate SG-1

.