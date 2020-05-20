TV One Drums Up 'The Beat Don't Stop' Documentary for June

TV One will celebrate Black Music Month with the June debut of an original documentary project, The Beat Don't Stop, the network announced Wednesday.

The special, which debuts June 21, chronicles the history and legacy of Go-Go music and its contribution to the musical landscape, according to the network. The documentary features appearances from such artists as Doug E. Fresh, Junk Yard Band, Trouble Funk, E.U., Backyard Band, TOB, TCB and DJ Kool.