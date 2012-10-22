TV One CEO Lucas to Leave Company
In a surprise move, TV One CEO Wonya Lucas is leaving the network
at the end of the month.
Alfred Liggins, president and CEO of Radio One -- which owns
51% of TV One -- will take over the CEO position as of Nov. 1, according to
network officials.
Lucas became CEO of the African-American targeted network in
May 2011, succeeding Johnathan Rodgers.
"It has been my pleasure to have had the opportunity to be a
part of TV One and work with Alfred Liggins, Cathy Hughes, and the TV One
staff. I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished during my time
with the network and am confident that the senior team under Alfred's
leadership will continue to thrive and succeed," said Lucas in a statement.
Added Liggins: "Wonya has created a strong foundation
for TV One's future success with the launch of two new hit series, R&B
Divas and The Rickey Smiley Show. I and the Radio One family thank
her for her leadership and guidance and wish her well in her next
endeavor."
