TV One CEO Lucas to Leave Company

In a surprise move, TV One CEO Wonya Lucas is leaving the network

at the end of the month.

Alfred Liggins, president and CEO of Radio One -- which owns

51% of TV One -- will take over the CEO position as of Nov. 1, according to

network officials.

Lucas became CEO of the African-American targeted network in

May 2011, succeeding Johnathan Rodgers.

"It has been my pleasure to have had the opportunity to be a

part of TV One and work with Alfred Liggins, Cathy Hughes, and the TV One

staff. I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished during my time

with the network and am confident that the senior team under Alfred's

leadership will continue to thrive and succeed," said Lucas in a statement.

Added Liggins: "Wonya has created a strong foundation

for TV One's future success with the launch of two new hit series, R&B

Divas and The Rickey Smiley Show. I and the Radio One family thank

her for her leadership and guidance and wish her well in her next

endeavor."