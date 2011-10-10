TV One Banks On Banks for New Programming

Susan Banks, who has been VP of marketing and creative services for TV one, has been named executive VP of special projects.

She will help produce shows, including TV One on One with [TV One board member and Radio One founder] Cathy Hughes and work on original movies and book projects, according to the Silver Spring (Md.)-based network.

Before joining TV One in 2003, she was director of on-air promotion for CBS TV for more than a decade.

Taking over the marketing mantle is Kenetta Bailey, who was named EVP and chief marketing officer for TV One, effective Monday (Oct. 10).