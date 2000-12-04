TV News Sites
By Staff
TV News Sites/October 2000
Top Cable and Network TV Sites/October 2000
Source: Media Metrix
... = Statistically insignificant traffic
Source: Media Metrix
* Represents an aggregation of commonly owned/branded domain names.
Up/down compared to last month.
NC = no change
Media Metrix definitions:
Average minutes spent per usage month: The average total number of minutes spent on the Web site/channel application during the month, per visiting person.
Cable and network universe: The total number of unique pages viewed on the sites belonging in the cable and network TV category of Web sites.
Sample size: Approximately 60,000 individuals throughout the U.S. participate in the Media Metrix sample.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.