

TV-NEWS SITES/December 2000/Ranked by unique visitors per month





CABLE-TV SITES/December 2000/Ranked by average unique visitors per month



***CBSNews.com is not included because the site is rolled up under the Web property, CBS.com Sites*, which includes CBS' various TV Web sites, as well as its various news sites.

Source: Media Metrix

Unique Visitor (UV): A person with a unique Web address entering a Web site for the first time each day.

* Represents an aggregation of commonly owned/branded domain names.

** From November to December 2000.

-Statistically insignificant traffic.

NA: Comparison with previous month not available.

NC: No change from November to December 2000.

Sample Size: More than 60,000 individuals throughout the U.S. participate in the Media Metrix sample.