TV News Exec Jeff Gralnick Passes Away

Jeff Gralnick, a television news executive who had worked for ABC, CBS,

CNN and NBC, died at his home on May 9. He was 72.

Gralnick began his broadcast career as a desk assistant at

CBS News in 1959. He spent 11 years at the network as a writer, producer, and

Vietnam War field reporter. Gralnick joined ABC News in 1972 as a producer and rose

through the ranks, twice serving as executive producer of World News Tonight. He led political coverage as vice president and

executive producer of special events from 1980-1992.

In 1993 Gralnick jumped to NBC where he served as EP of NBC Nightly News for three years, during

which he helped bring the newscast from third to first place in the ratings. He

returned to ABC in 1996 to help launch ABCNews.com. In 1999, he left ABC again

to be executive vice president of financial news for CNN until 2001, when he

left to form his own consulting firm.

"To call Jeff a

legend in our business only begins to paint a picture of a producer and

executive who for over five decades in a storied career was admired and

respected for his unfailing judgment, high standards and creativity," said ABC

News President Ben Sherwood in a note to staff.