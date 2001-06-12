TV Linux group aims at software standard

Chicago - A group of technology companies will today announce the formation of the TV Linux Alliance, a joint venture that will define a Linux environment for the digital set-top-box market.

A total of 24 suppliers including Liberate Technologies, Lineo, Motorola, nCube, OpenTV, Pace Micro Technology, ReplayTV, Sun Microsystems and TiVo have agreed to come together to define a standard application programming interface (API) that will simplify implementation of TV middleware and device drivers for the Linux operating environment. This will allow network operators to select from a variety of vendors whose offerings are interoperable with the common API.

The new Linux specification developed by alliance members is expected to be available later this year. Parties interested in tracking the progress of the TV Linux Alliance or in accessing resulting specifications should visit www.TVLinuxAlliance.org. - Michael Grotticelli