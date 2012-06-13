TV Land Study Shows 40-to-54-Year-Olds to Be a Prime Target for Movie Ads

The perception in some quarters might be that millennials

(18-to-24-year-olds) are flocking to movie theaters while adults 40-54 are more

inclined to stay home. But a study by Viacom Media Networks' TV Land shows that

movie studios will be making a mistake if they don't spend a significant chunk

of their marketing dollars aimed at luring in those 40-to-54-year-olds.

Among the findings: While young adults represent a significant

portion of the movie-going audience, more adults 40-54 are going to the movies

today than 10 years ago. Movie-going is considered "an occasion" and is a large

part of the 40-54 group's total out-of-home entertainment; and adults in the

40-to-54-year-old group are especially open to movie advertising on television.

Here is some of the data found in the study:

Younger moviegoers are more likely to see movies during opening

weekend or within a week after it opens, yet 68% of adults 40-54 are also open

to seeing a movie on opening weekend.

The leading influence for seeing a movie on opening

weekend is the cast of the movie (67%), followed by commercials and trailers on

TV (58%).

Fortysomething-aged moviegoers are most likely to see

movies with their spouse, while younger moviegoers are more likely to go with

friends.

Among 40-to-54-year-olds, 75% go to see movies with their

spouse, 49% go with children and 32% go with friends.

The majority of 18-to-24-year-olds go to see movies with

their friends (73%), followed by significant others (54%).

Moviegoers 40-54 are more than twice as likely as those

18-24 to spend more than $20 at the movies, 64% vs. 28%, respectively.

As far as movie-going attitudes, moviegoers 40-54 look

forward to seeing a movie in a theater more than nearly any other out-of-home

entertainment option. And a majority of adults 40-54 say going to the movies is

an escape from everyday life (54%), with almost 50% saying it's an opportunity

to spend time with family.

TV commercials are the most common way that moviegoers 40-54

learn about new movies (71%), while younger viewers use word-of-mouth and

in-theater trailers. The 40-54 crowd also expressed an interest in seeing more

movie commercials on TV, with 78% of TV Land viewers saying they have such an

interest.

The study also showed that 55% of 40-to-54-year-old moviegoers

recognize that the majority of movie ads are not targeted toward them, but at younger

people. And 83% of 18-to-24-year-old moviegoers agree that most of the movie ads

they see look like they are for people their age.

The study says despite the rise in adults 40-54 going to the

movies, movie advertising tends to target a younger audience, but that

marketers can tap into this group's openness and interest in movie advertising.

The study was based on one-on-one interviews

with 42 adults aged 40-54 as well as a national survey of 1,500 adults aged

18-54.