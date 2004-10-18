TV Land Revisits Kennedy White House

With the presidential election around the corner, TV Land viewers will get a look inside a White House of yore when the network runs historical special A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy.

In the show, which originally aired on CBS in 1962, the First Lady gives an extensive tour of the mansion to CBS News Correspondent Charles Collingwood. At the time of the original airing, the tour was the most extensive ever presented and featured changes in furnishing and objects of historical interest in various public rooms.

TV Land’s broadcast of the special will air 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 with an introduction by 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley. It will immediately follow Inside TV Land: Primetime Politics.

“TV Land is thrilled to be able to present our viewers with this rare opportunity to watch this notable event in American history,” says Larry W. Jones, president of TV Land and Nick at Nite, in a statement. “This special presentation truly fulfills TV Land’s promise to preserve great programming and to share it with our audience.”