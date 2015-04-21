TV Land Renews ‘Younger’

TV Land announced Tuesday it has renewed Younger for a 12-episode second season.

The series stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year old woman pretending to be 26 in order to get a job in publishing.

Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor and Nico Tortorella join Foster in the cast.

“Younger is the first step in TV Land’s evolution, and we are very proud to announce a second season," said Keith Cox, executive VP of development and original programming for TV Land. "We’re thrilled to continue working with Darren, and really eager to see where he takes this story and our amazing cast next.”

The series is executive produced and created by Darren Star and the season finale will air June 9 at 10 p.m. ET