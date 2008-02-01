TV Journalist Mark Schwed Dies at 52
By Ben Grossman
Longtime television journalist Mark Schwed passed away Thursday at his home in Florida at age 52.
The cause of his death was not reported.
Schwed, a feature writer for The Palm Beach Post, had previously worked at TV Guide for 11 years and, prior to that, was a TV critic for the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner.
"Mark had a great instinct for what we call the quick-turn human-interest story," said Jan Tuckwood, associate editor of The Palm Beach Post, in that newspaper’s obituary. "When Hillary Clinton got emotional on the campaign trail a few weeks ago, I called Mark at 8:30 a.m. and told him we had to tear up the Accent section and write about it. He responded: 'I've already got the story half-done.''"
A New York native, Schwed is survived by his mother, Joan Schwed; sisters Paula and Laura; and brothers Craig, Stephen and Lloyd.
Information from a story in The Palm Beach Post was used in this report.
