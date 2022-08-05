TV Journalist Marc Lamont Hill to Join theGrio

Allen Media Group has inked author and Tv journalist Marc Lamont Hill to appear on its theGrio news/entertainment media platform.

The veteran journalist, who has appeared on such networks as CNN, BET and Fox News, will host a daily, one-hour television show for theGrio and a weekly podcast for theGrio Black Podcast Network.

Hill also appeared on the Black News Channel, the assets of which Allen Media Group acquired last month.

“Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen said in a statement. “TheGrio is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective.”

Hill added: I couldn’t be more honored to join theGrio family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community--economically, politically, socially, and culturally. I’m excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces for engaging the most vital voices, issues, and perspectives.”■