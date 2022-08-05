TV Journalist Marc Lamont Hill to Join theGrio
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Hill to host TV show, podcast for Allen Media Group-owned service
Allen Media Group has inked author and Tv journalist Marc Lamont Hill to appear on its theGrio news/entertainment media platform.
The veteran journalist, who has appeared on such networks as CNN, BET and Fox News, will host a daily, one-hour television show for theGrio and a weekly podcast for theGrio Black Podcast Network.
Hill also appeared on the Black News Channel, the assets of which Allen Media Group acquired last month.
“Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen said in a statement. “TheGrio is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective.”
Also: TheGrio Aims To Deliver News, Entertainment Content to Black Audiences Across Multiple Platforms
Hill added: I couldn’t be more honored to join theGrio family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community--economically, politically, socially, and culturally. I’m excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces for engaging the most vital voices, issues, and perspectives.”■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.