TV Guide Signs Lisa Rinna to Replace Joan and Melissa Rivers

TV Guide Channel has signed Lisa Rinna to a multi-year contract to the red carpet coverage for a host of industry award shows, including the Emmys.

Rinna will be replacing Joan and Melissa Rivers, who have been a staple of TV Guide’s red carpet coverage since 2005. She will make her red carpet debut at this years Emmy awards on September 16th.

Rinna will host five red carpet pre-shows per year--the Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards--as well as five fashion recap shows connected to the events she will be covering.

“Lisa has the perfect mix of charisma, poise and experience to lead our live Red Carpet coverage at the major industry award shows,” said Ryan O’Hara, president of TV Guide Channel. “In addition to being an established TV star, she also has fashion expertise as both a business person and commentator, so she is a great fit for this role and for our brand.”

Rinna is an actress and TV host, and has appeared on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, and Oxygen’s Tease. She will be appearing in Chicago on broadway this summer, and is also the owner of Belle Gray, a woman’s clothing boutique.