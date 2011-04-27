TV Guide Network Sets Miniseries, Development Slate

TV Guide Network is amping up its original programming slate, lining up a trio miniseries to bow later this year and developing three shows eyeing Hollywood news, fashion and pop culture.

"TV Guide Network continues to invest in original programming, and we are excited to announce a slate of new series and branded specials that capture the excitement of Hollywood and its stars," said Diane Robina, executive vice president of TV Guide Network programming and marketing, in announcing the slate. "We're also pleased to team-up with the industry's leading production companies to develop new original series in the coming year."

Working with Ish Entertainment, TV Guide Network will proffer Gossip Cop, based on the website of the same name. The show will tackle the biggest, most entertaining, most outrageous celebrity stories of the week. Executive-produced by Michael Hirschorn (All About Aubrey, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew), Dan Abrams (ABC News and co-founder of Gossipcop.com) and Michael Lewittes (creator and co-founder of Gossipcop. com), the show will give A-listers a chance to "fight back" at the tabloids and set the record straight.

Full Picture Entertainment will produce a show that will take a comedic look back at the week in celebrity fashion, via such segments as "The Airport Walk of Shame" and "Dude, Where's My Fashion." The show will be executive- produced by Project Runway's Desiree Gruber and Jane Cutler.

TV Guide Network has commissioned Embassy Row to produce a weekly insider's guide to the biggest television shows, movies and celebrities. The host will anchor the show from high-energy, virtual set made of vivid and dynamic video. The show will be executive-produced by Michael Davies (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Watch What Happens Live).

As for miniseries, TV Guide will premiere the four-parter Hollywood Crimes and Misdemeanors (working title) in August that will look at headline-making crimes of Hollywood's rich and famous, from victimless crimes like Winona Ryder's shoplifting and Martha Stewart's insider trading, to major felonies such as the unexpected murder of Lana Turner's husband or the O.J. Simpson case.

In October, TV Guide Network and TV Guide Magazine will team on the four-installment Icons and Innovators, which will cover TV's favorite icons of the past with their contemporary counterparts. It's history-in-the-making when the stars of current TV series sit down with the TV legends who inspired them to get into "the business."

The following month, TV Guide Network will premiere Moments That Changed TV Forever, chronicling such notable events as Maude's abortion two months before Wade vs. Roe and Ellen's coming out/gay kiss that opened doors for future gay characters on TV. The four-part special, tracking some 60 years in the medium, also will include major TV news events, such as the Iran hostage crisis and how it helped to create Nightline, and moments that brought the nation to a stand-still like the Chilean miners rescue.

The network also has nine one-hour specials (each a working title) on tap for summer:

*25 Outrageous Hollywood Urban Legends: In July, the network reveals the truth behind some Hollywood's most famous tall tales;

*Hollywood's Most Notorious Feuds: The feuds, fights and public splits of Hollywood's biggest stars are recounted; *Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Preview: Fans get a sneak peak at the highly anticipated final chapter of the Harry Potter franchise with exclusive on-set interviews with the film's biggest stars;

*TV's Best and Worst Bosses: This special will debate the middle managers, administrators and high-powered executives that made life heaven or hell for some of our favorite primetime characters;

*25 Biggest TV Blunders Part 2: A follow-up to the popular TV Guide Network special of 2010 will look at TV's biggest faux pas, bloopers and bombs;

*TV's Funniest Women of All Time: This countdown show in August will review the TV women who've kept fans in stitches throughout the years - from Lucille Ball's zany antics on I Love Lucy to Tina Fey's dialogue on 30 Rock;

*Country Music Special: Travel across America as TV Guide talks the top country music stars at the most buzz-worthy tours of the year;

*Favorite TV Catchphrases: TV Guide Network counts down the best tag lines, slogans and memorable sayings from the most popular shows, commercials and cartoons on TV; and

*Survivor Preview Special: Once again, TV Guide is the only national TV outlet allowed on location to preview the new season of the CBS reality stalwart. The September special will feature interviews the contestants, Jeff Probst's insider predictions and a revealing look at the newest Tribal Council set.