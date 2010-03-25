TV Guide Network Scores Basic-Cable Rights To 'Weeds'

Lionsgate Television is keeping its dysfunctional Botwick family at

home.

Beginning in June, TV Guide Network will become the exclusive

basic-cable outlet for Weeds, which stars Mary-Louise Parker as

Nancy Botwin, in her Golden-Globe-winning portrayal of a

matriarch-widow who has supported her family by selling marijuana.

TV

Guide Network acquired the rights to the series, terms of which were

not disclosed, from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury subsidiary. Lionsgate

owns both TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com.

