TV Guide Network Scores Basic-Cable Rights To 'Weeds'
Lionsgate Television is keeping its dysfunctional Botwick family at
home.
Beginning in June, TV Guide Network will become the exclusive
basic-cable outlet for Weeds, which stars Mary-Louise Parker as
Nancy Botwin, in her Golden-Globe-winning portrayal of a
matriarch-widow who has supported her family by selling marijuana.
TV
Guide Network acquired the rights to the series, terms of which were
not disclosed, from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury subsidiary. Lionsgate
owns both TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com.
