TV Guide Goes Mobile with Cingular

Gemstar-TV Guide subsidiary TV Guide Mobile Entertainment, Inc. has closed a deal with Cingular Wireless to provide content to the wireless provider’s streaming video service, Cingular Video.

Cingular Video subscribers will now be able to access a mobile, on-demand version of TV Guide Channel, and TV Guide will deliver additional products and services to Cingular devices. TV Guide Channel is currently available on Cingular’s new 3G handsets offering Cingular Video.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gemstar-TV Guide says the new agreement with Cingular builds upon the initial 2005 release of TV Guide Mobile, which is now available on a range of carriers and handsets.

“As part of our goal to become the leading cross-platform consumer hub for video guidance, we are excited to be partnering with Cingular to offer consumers, who are passionate about television, access to exclusive TV Guide Channel content almost whenever and wherever they want it,” said Rich Cusick, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Media, Gemstar-TV Guide. “Enhancing the personal mobile entertainment experience of Cingular users across the country is in keeping with our strategy to integrate the TV Guide brand, content and technology across multiple platforms.”