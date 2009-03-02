TV Guide Channel Bringing Back 'Idol' Pre-Show

TV Guide Channel has given a green light to season four of Idol Tonight, the network’s American Idol pre-show. The network is also bringing back Justin Guarini and Kimberly Caldwell, both former Idol finalists, as co-hosts.

The renewal isn’t exactly a surprise; the show is TV Guide Channel’s highest rated original series.

Each episode features interviews with recently eliminated contestants, as well as vocal coaches, stylists and other insiders from the Fox series. It also has exclusive behind the scenes footage from the show.

The new season of Idol Tonight will premiere on the network Wednesday, March 11, with special guest Taylor Hicks, who won season five of Idol. TV Guide will air new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the duration of the season.