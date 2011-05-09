TV Execs Staring at Double Digit Gains During Upfront Season

According to Adage,

networks are looking double digit gains during upfront season, thanks

to decreasing overall broadcast ratings, rebounding economy and scatter

prices 40% above last year's upfront prices.

As

media buyers are privately admitting they may have to give in to

networks' lofty demands, it would mark first time since the recession

that increases would top 9%. Turner and USA are also looking to strike

big this season.

Even

with the price hike, it doesn't guarantee that the market is back to

where it once was. In 2010, marketers spent between $8.1 and $8.7

billion on the five broadcast networks, while in 2004 - the high point

for TV - the average was $9.5 billion.

Advertisers

are still pulling themselves out of the recession, and the recent

events in Japan, whose turmoil is a bane on auto marketers, are all

factors. Buyers are unsure if second quarter scatter advertising will be

as high as it was during the first. Hikes in gas and raw materials

prices could hamper marketers' third quarter plans.

Some

ad buyers are mulling over the prospect of moving money to other video

options or buying space on smaller but well performing cable networks,

in an effort to counter the upfront price hike.