TV Execs Setting the Upfront Bar Higher Than Normal
In
preparation for upfront season, the media executives are selling the
media buyers on the market, but this year they have raised the bar even
higher, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Viacom
cheif exec Philppe Dauman and Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated in late
April that they expect "significant" gains in sales. Last week, CBS'
Les Moonves and Comcast's Steve Burke followed suit.
Markups for last-minute commercials have been huge enough to make buyers agree that its a seller's market.
