TV Execs Setting the Upfront Bar Higher Than Normal

In

preparation for upfront season, the media executives are selling the

media buyers on the market, but this year they have raised the bar even

higher, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Viacom

cheif exec Philppe Dauman and Discovery CEO David Zaslav stated in late

April that they expect "significant" gains in sales. Last week, CBS'

Les Moonves and Comcast's Steve Burke followed suit.

Markups for last-minute commercials have been huge enough to make buyers agree that its a seller's market.