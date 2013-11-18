TV Exec Revels inLionsgate’s ‘Mad’ Triumphs

tim.baysinger@gmail.com | @tim_bays

When Kevin Beggs decided to join a small, independent Canadian

studio called Lionsgate in 1998, tasked with leading its new TV operation, he did so knowing it wouldn’t be easy building

a scripted drama division out of a studio

known for its edge indie film fare.

“Looking back on it, I would’ve told my

then-self, ‘Self, you’re crazy, don’t take that

job,’” he jokes, recalling those early years were

more about building character than characters.

“We were in the trenches, just lucky to get

in rooms,” Beggs remembers of some early

meetings with network executives. Eventually,

the company started to make some

headway, selling the cult hit series The Dead

Zone to USA, which premiered in 2002, and

following up with the likes of Weeds, which

premiered on Showtime in 2005. “We had

a couple of shows and we got them made—

and we felt really good about them,” he says.

Beggs wasn’t alone in that regard, and those

turned out to be just the foundation. Lionsgate’s

bustling TV business has since soared

from $8 million in revenue in 2000 to nearly

$400 million last year. And the exec was rewarded

for that success in September with a

new multiyear contract that included a title

bump to chairman of the studio’s TV group.

“Kevin has been a driving force in the

growth and diversification of our TV business.

We have more than 30 TV shows on 20

different networks, and Kevin has played a

key role in growing the business in the right

areas at the right time,” says Lionsgate CEO

Jon Feltheimer. “He has a keen grasp of the

changing TV landscape.”

Beggs is happy to spread the wealth of

credit; he’s quick to point out that when Feltheimer

came aboard in 2000, his reputation,

from successful, risk-taking exec turns at New

World Television and Sony TriStar, carried a

lot of weight within the industry. Beggs also

credits the relationships built during those early

series, including one that opened the door

for Mad Men, the show that forged Lionsgate’s

reputation for creating intense TV drama.

An early Lionsgate series, Higher Ground,

may have aired for only one season on the then-

Fox Family Channel (now ABC Family), but it

found Beggs working with Rob Sorcher, who

was executive VP for the network at that time.

Years later, while working as a development

exec for AMC, Sorcher called Beggs, wondering

if the script that had crossed his desk about

1960s advertising executives wouldn’t be a

perfect fit with Lionsgate’s sensibility.

Mad About Men



“[He] called me and said, ‘I’ve got this

amazing script on my desk called Mad Men

and we need a studio partner; will you consider

it?’” Beggs recalls of Sorcher (who is

now executive VP and chief content officer at

Cartoon Network). “We could never underestimate

or ever minimize how big this show

has been for us,” says Beggs. “It’s led to so

many other opportunities.”

The same can be said for Lionsgate’s relationship

with Weeds creator Jenji Kohan.

“There was a fanbase in Weeds…who were

looking for Jenji’s next show,” Beggs says.

That show has dovetailed into another recent

triumph: Lionsgate became one of the

first companies to partner with streaming service

Netflix; Kohan’s “next series,” the prison

drama Orange Is the New Black, has grown to

become Netflix’s most-watched original.

Since being elevated to TV chairman, Beggs

has been able to take a more “90,000-foot

view” than he used to, giving him a better

read on the constantly shifting TV landscape.

“You can’t be blind to changes that could instantly

subvert the entire business model and

make all of us look at each other and go, ‘what

happened?’ like the music business,” he says.

It’s All Academic



Similar sea changes came early for Beggs,

who graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a

double major in politics and theater arts and

headed straight into a two-year grade-school

teaching gig in Pasadena, Calif. He wasn’t,

however, entirely out of the loop, moonlighting

on student film work for UCLA.

“[I was] just doing anything and everything

to try to get noticed or get my foot in some

door somewhere,” Beggs recalls. He eventually

secured a PA job on ABC’s nonfiction

series FBI: The Untold Stories. At the same

time, Baywatch was being reconstituted after

its cancellation from NBC more than a year

earlier. Beggs moved over, initially working as

an assistant to the executive producing team,

before rising up to the producing ranks in his

eight seasons with the popular lifeguard series.

That’s about when the ever-edgy Lionsgate—

building a film rep with the likes of Gods

and Monsters and Affliction—was launching

its scripted TV drama business. And through

a heady mix of skill and Luckies puffed constantly

on Mad Men, Beggs has watched the

Lionsgate brand smoke the competition.