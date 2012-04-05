TV Critic Huff Joins CBS News

Richard Huff, deputy features editor of television at the New York Daily News, has been named executive director of communications at CBS News.

He starts in May and will be responsible for "strategic communications and brand development across multiple platforms for 48 Hours Mystery, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS News Productions and CBS News Primetime Specials," said CBS News in a statement. He'll also support the greater CBS News division.

"Richard is a journalist of exceptional caliber, with a broad and substantial range of experience," said Sonya McNair, senior VP, communications, CBS News. "He has an intuitive grasp of the role of communications within the news industry and will make an outstanding addition to the CBS News communications team."

Huff joined the Daily News in 1993 after stints at The Hollywood Reporter, TWICE and Daily Variety, among other publications. As a critic and editor at the paper, he was responsible for a daily two-page section, a weekly TV listings guide and oversight for TV coverage, along with planning, staffing, editing, writing and layout coordination.

"This is the right move for me to the right place and surrounded by the right people," Huff said. "There's a tremendous amount of energy at CBS News."

Huff has served since 1998 as an adjunct professor at the New School University in New York City, where he teaches journalism.